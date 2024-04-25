Selling weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York is now illegal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It’s now illegal to sell weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. Experts say loose federal regulation of dietary supplements has resulted in these products sometimes including unapproved ingredients, like steroids, putting kids at risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversees the market, but it doesn’t test products before they’re sold. New York’s law allows the state to fine businesses who sell kids the diet pills. Dhriti Rathod, a 17-year-old model, says she’s in favor of the measure since kids may not know of the dangers.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.