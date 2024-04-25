Study says it’s likely a warmer world made deadly Dubai downpours heavier

A new report says circumstantial evidence points to climate change as worsening the deadly deluge that flooded Dubai and surroundings. But scientists don’t see the definitive fingerprints of greenhouse gas-triggered warming they find in other extreme weather events. Thursday’s study says between 10% and 40% more rain fell in just one day last week than it would have in a world without the warming that has come from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. At least two dozen people died in flooding in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and parts of Saudi Arabia.

