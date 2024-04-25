Ukraine is putting pressure on fighting-age men outside the country as it tries to replenish forces
By JILL LAWLESS and ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is scrambling to get much-needed new supplies of weapons and ammunition from a huge U.S. aid package to its eastern front line. Russia is pressing forward with efforts to take ground for Kyiv’s outnumbered and outgunned troops. Ukraine is also seeking to reverse the drain from the country of potential soldiers. It has announced that men of conscription age will no longer be able to renew their passports from outside the country. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Poland’s defense minister said Warsaw was ready to help “in ensuring that those who are subject to compulsory military service go to Ukraine,” though he did not specify how.