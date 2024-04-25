Will Power denies participating in Penske cheating scandal. Silence from Josef Newgarden

Will Power says he was unaware of any manipulations to Team Penske’s push-to-power system until after last weekend’s IndyCar race at Long Beach and never illegally used the mechanism. Team Penske is under heavy scrutiny following the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida, in which Josef Newgarden was stripped of the victory and Scott McLaughlin, who finished third, was also disqualified. Power finished fourth and while his result was not thrown out, he was docked 10 points and all three Penske drivers were fined $25,000. Power has not been accused of any wrongdoing but was punished because the manipulated systems were found on all three Penske cars.

