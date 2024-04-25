With ‘Alien’ back in theaters, ‘Alien: Romulus’ director teases how the new film connects

Ridley Scott’s “Alien” is back in theaters Friday for its 45th anniversary and to get audiences excited about the new installment coming in August. The Alien franchise has sunk its teeth into different genres over the years, but “Alien: Romulus” filmmaker Fede Álvarez wanted to take it back to its roots: Horror. “It’s a return to form,” Álvarez tells The Associated Press. “At its core, at its heart, it’s a horror thriller.” Though he was a bit too young to see “Alien” in its first run, he got a peek at the new print coming to theaters and said it looks “incredible.”

