A California bill aiming to ban confidentiality agreements when negotiating legislation fails

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill to ban the use of confidentiality agreements when negotiating potential laws in California has failed to pass. The bill by Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong failed to pass a legislative committee on Thursday. The bill was inspired by negotiations last summer around a law that requires a $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers. Private groups that negotiated over that bill signed a confidentiality agreement. No public officials signed the agreement. Democratic Assemblymember Gail Pellerin says regulating agreements between private groups is complicated. She says lawmakers did not have enough time to discuss the issue before a legislative deadline.

