British man charged with acting on behalf of Russia in plot to torch Ukrainian-linked business

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say a British man accused of plotting to torch a London business with links to Ukraine has been charged with conducting hostile activity to benefit Russia. Prosecutor said Friday that Dylan Earl is connected to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which the U.K. government has declared a banned terrorist organization. Earl is accused of fraudulent activity, research and reconnaissance of targets, and attempting to recruit others to assist a foreign intelligence service carrying out activities in the U.K. Prosecutors say he allegedly planned and paid others to burn down two industrial properties in east London on March 20.

