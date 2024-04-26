Charges revealed against a former Trump aide and 4 lawyers in Arizona fake electors case

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have revealed the charges that were filed against an ex-aide of former President Donald Trump and four attorneys in Arizona’s fake elector case. But the names of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani remained blacked out. The Arizona attorney general’s office released a copy of the indictment Friday that revealed conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges were filed against former Trump aide Mike Roman and attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis. The lawyers were accused of organizing an attempt to use fake documents to persuade Congress not to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

