New leaders take on Haiti’s chaos as those living in fear demand swift solutions to gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It’s been only a day since the transitional presidential council was installed in Haiti, and the list of demands on its members is rapidly growing. Now that the Caribbean nation has new leaders, they’re under pressure to produce quick results despite a deep-seated crisis that has been years in the making. Haitians want security, food, jobs — and they want them now. Making Haiti safer is a priority. More than 2,500 people were killed or injured from January to March alone, and more than 90,000 have fled the capital of Port-au-Prince so far this year amid relentless gang violence. A police union official said on Friday that he council must prioritize security “above everything.”

