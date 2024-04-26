UN investigators probe 14 Gaza aid staffers Israel had tied to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. investigators are looking into allegations against 14 of the 19 staffers from the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians who Israel claims were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants that spurred the latest war in Gaza. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Friday provided the first information on the investigation ordered by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N.’s internal watchdog is carrying out the probe following Israel’s initial allegations in January. It reported that of the 19 allegations against UNRWA agency staffers, one case was closed because Israel provided no evidence and four others were suspended for lack of sufficient evidence.

