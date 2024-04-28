3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people. Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley says the officers were taken to a New Orleans area hospital Sunday. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. SWAT team officers remained outside a home in Kenner where the officers were shot. Kenner police spokesperson Capt. Michael Cunningham said the man who shot the officers is wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, as well as a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

