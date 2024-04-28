Runner dies after receiving emergency treatment at Nashville race, organizers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A marathon runner in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Nashville this weekend has died after receiving emergency treatment at the race. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series says the runner received urgent medical attention on-site Saturday before being taken to a hospital, where the participant died. Organizers did not immediately release the identity of the runner. The race series included marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races on Saturday. More than 23,000 runners were registered for the weekend’s races.

