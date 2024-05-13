Home invasion suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man facing murder charges for breaking into an Idaho Falls home and shooting the homeowner appeared in court Monday.

Lance Broncho, 23, pleaded not guilty to First-Degree Murder charges along with Felony charges of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Broncho is accused of killing Erik Leask after breaking into his home on 4th Street on March 9, 2024.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Broncho broke into Leask’s house wearing a mask and using a sledgehammer. He then took out a handgun and shouted, “Give me everything!”

Leask and his fiancee’s adult son, Ormead Smith, allegedly fought with Broncho until he opened fire “several times,” the affidavit reads. Smith was shot in the hand and leg, while Leask was hit in the upper chest.

Broncho was also shot at some point during the struggle. Leask later died at the hospital.

Broncho left and was arrested by Idaho Falls Police later at the Teton Mesa Apartments on 885 Lomax Street.

Police believe Broncho meant to rob a different house. But first-degree murder does not have to be premeditated in Idaho.

Police believe Broncho did not know the victim. However, while in jail, his mom told him his sister worked with Leask.

“Then you know what?” Broncho later said on a supervised video call from jail. “Guess who I killed? A family friend of mine. They’re my family friend, they’re my sister’s friend. It just gets weirder and weirder.”

Broncho's next court hearing will be on July 22, 2024.