Haiti’s transitional council names new prime minister in hopes of quelling stifling violence
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s newly installed transitional presidential council has chosen former Sports Minister Fritz Belizaire as the country’s prime minister as it presses forward in its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence. Belizaire replaces Michel Patrick Boisvert, the former minister of economy and finance who was currently interim prime minister. The nine-member transitional council is choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet in a bid to help quell gang violence that is choking the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond.