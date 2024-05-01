An abortion rights initiative in South Dakota receives enough signatures to make the ballot

Supporters of an abortion rights initiative in South Dakota have submitted far more signatures than required to make the ballot this fall. The signatures were turned in Wednesday, but the measure’s outcome is unclear. South Dakota is a conservative state, and Republican lawmakers have strongly opposed it. The effort also lacks support from the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, which backs abortion rights. The initiative echoes actions in seven other states where voters have approved abortion rights measures. Abortion rights might appear on several other state ballots this year, too.

