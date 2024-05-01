Arizona governor set to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban from 1864
By ANITA SNOW and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is following through on promises to undo a long-dormant law that bans all abortions except those done to save a patient’s life. A signing ceremony was scheduled for Thursday on a bill to repeal the state’s near-total abortion ban. There may be a monthslong period during which nearly all abortions would still be outlawed. The repeal may not take effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session, in June or July. The effort to repeal the ban won final approval on Wednesday at the Arizona Legislature.