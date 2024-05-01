Arizona will repeal its 1864 abortion ban. Democrats are still planning to use it against Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban will soon be gone from the law books, but not from the campaign trail. Even after the state Legislature voted Wednesday to repeal a law banning nearly all abortions, Democrats running in the battleground state, from President Joe Biden on down, have no plans to let up on their relentless focus on reproductive rights. The issue has divided Republicans and galvanized abortion rights supporters at a time when Biden needs voters to look past their reservations about him.

