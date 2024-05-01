Captain faces 10 years in prison for fiery deaths of 34 people aboard California scuba dive boat
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a California scuba dive boat captain for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. The tragedy was the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. Captain Jerry Boylan’s sentencing hearing is set for Thursday. He faces up to 10 years behind bars. He was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer last year. The charge is a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter. It was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters. Boylan’s appeal is ongoing.