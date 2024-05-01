Ex-Nickelodeon producer Schneider sues ‘Quiet on Set’ makers for defamation, sex abuse implications

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is suing the makers of the documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” for implying that he sexually abused children. The defamation suit was filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles court aainst Warner Bros. Discovery and other companies behind the four-part documentary. The show uses cast and crew interviews to portray Schneider as creating a toxic work environment and overly sexualizing the kids on his shows including “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” But the suit says the series and its trailer unjustly suggest he actually sexually abused the actors he worked with. The defendants didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

