Faceless people, invisible hands: New Army video aims to lure recruits for psychological operations

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) — A haunting new video released in the early morning hours is the latest effort by the Army to lure soldiers to some of its more secretive units. Hints of its origin are tucked into the frames as they flash by touting the power of words, ideas and “invisible hands.” Army Special Operations Command hopes that those drawn to the video may be interested in joining as one of its psychological warfare soldiers. The release of the Ghost in the Machine 2 video comes two years after the first one which generated a firestorm of online chatter.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

