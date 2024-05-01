Heavy rains in Brazil’s south kill at least 8 people, leave 21 missing, civil defense says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heavy rains in Brazil’s southern Rio Grande do Sul state have killed at least eight people and left 21 missing since Monday. That’s according to the country’s civil defense. It said Wednesday an additional 11 people were injured and more than 1,400 were forced to leave their homes due to damage caused by the storms, the civil defense added. Operators reported electricity and water cuts across the state, and officials detailed numerous incidents of flooded roads, landslides and collapsed bridges as water levels of rivers and streams rose sharply. Authorities activated the Brazilian Air Force to assist stranded people. The downpour started Monday and was expected to last through Friday, civil defense authorities said.

