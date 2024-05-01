No criminal charges after 4 newborn bodies found in a freezer

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor won’t seek criminal charges two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the investigation “complex, unusual and perplexing.” DNA tests showed the two boys and two girls whose remains were frozen in shoe boxes were born to a woman who is now 69 years old and in a residential healthcare facility. Investigators say she appeared confused and didn’t even know where she was. Tests could not show whether they were born alive, and the father died more than a decade ago. Hayden said Tuesday that ethically, he can’t bring the case to trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.