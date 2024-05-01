No safety in retreat: Ukrainian soldiers say rear defensive lines barely exist amid Russian advance

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian soldiers say they are worried fortifications are not being built quicky enough as Russian forces continue to advance along the front lines. Poorly built defensive lines, including trenches, foxholes and firing positions, are part of the reason outgunned Ukrainians forces have had to withdraw, because there is no safe retreat. Ukraine’s government has allocated some $960 million to bolster three lines of defense, but Ukrainian forces and construction companies say they lack resources and face bureaucratic hurtles. There is also the issue of delay. Many say these defensive systems should have been built last year, not in the heat of battle now.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.