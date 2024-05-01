Russia proposes UN resolution on banning weapons in space, after vetoing similar UN-Japan draft

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has circulated a U.N. resolution calling on all countries to take urgent action to prevent putting weapons in outer space “for all time” a week after it vetoed a U.S.-Japan resolution to stop an arms race in space. The Russian draft resolution goes further than the U.S.-Japan proposal, not only calling for efforts to stop weapons from being deployed in outer space but for preventing “the threat or use of force in outer space.” It says this should include bans on deploying weapons “from space against Earth, and from Earth against objects in outer space.” Russia’s U.N. ambassador told the Security Council the U.S.-Japan draft that it didn’t go far enough.

