Tension grows on UCLA campus as police order dispersal of large pro-Palestinian gathering

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tensions are growing on the UCLA campus as law enforcement officers order a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators to disperse. The heavy police presence comes as administrators and campus police are facing intense criticism for failing to act quickly to stop an overnight attack on a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus by counter-demonstrators. Supporters of the encampment including other students and alumni are largely staying put on the campus steps as they listen to speakers and engage in chants. Students are gathered again in the encampment after reconstructing barricades. Elsewhere police have dismantled an encampment at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and activists clashed with police at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

By KRYSTA FAURIA, ETHAN SWOPE, JAKE OFFENHARTZ and JOSEPH B. FREDERICK Associated Press

