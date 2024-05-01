The White House has a new curator. Donna Hayashi Smith is the first Asian American to hold the post

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a new curator and Donna Hayashi Smith is the first Asian American to hold the post. Hayashi Smith had been serving in an acting capacity since last year. The White House announced Hayashi Smith’s appointment Wednesday at the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Originally from Hawaii, Hayashi Smith joined the White House curator’s office in 1995 and has served under five presidents. As curator, she will oversee the care of thousands of artifacts in the White House collection, cataloguing and preserving everything from presidential portraits to furniture to the china place settings.

