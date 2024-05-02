Man who bragged that he ‘fed’ an officer to the mob of Capitol rioters gets nearly 5 years in prison
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Georgia business owner who repeatedly attacked law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Jack Wade Whitton struck an officer with a metal crutch and dragged him into the mob of Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. Whitton later boasted he had “fed” the officer to the crowd. The 33-year-old Whitton expressed remorse for his actions on Jan. 6 before a judge sentenced him on Thursday to four years and nine months in prison. Whitton will get credit for the three years he’s been jailed since his arrest.