Russian trainers move to Niger airbase where small number of US troops remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Russia has moved some troops onto an airbase in Niger where a small number of U.S. forces remain after most American troops left the base in the nation’s capital. Russian trainers arrived in Niger about three weeks ago. It wasn’t clear then where they were housed. The West African nation has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country. The Pentagon has said they will depart but hasn’t provided a precise timeline. A U.S. official says Russian troops are on the other side of the base in the capital, Niamey, and not close to U.S. forces. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

