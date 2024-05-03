Jewish students grapple with how to respond to pro-Palestinian campus protests

As pro-Palestinian student protests dominated college campuses across the country in recent weeks, Jewish students had fervent debates over how to respond. Like many Americans, Jewish students’ views on the war in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict are wide-ranging and often nuanced. Some pitched tents and joined the pro-Palestinian encampments. Others felt attacked by anti-Israel rhetoric and said they feared crossing campus. That reticence to take a stand on campus may be starting to change. Groups in solidarity with Jewish students plan dozens of rallies in the coming days. The goal is to show that Jewish students remain unbowed and that there’s room for empathy for both Palestinians and Israelis.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

