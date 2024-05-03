Southern Brazil has been hit by the worst floods in 80 years. At least 37 people have died

SAO PAULO (AP) — The civil defense agency in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul says heavy rains have killed 37 people, with another 74 still missing. The record-breaking floods have devastated cities and forced more than 17,000 people to leave their homes. Brazil’s Geological Service says water levels in some cities are at their highest since records began nearly 150 years ago. Weather forecasters say the downpour is expected to continue at least until Saturday. Weather across South America has been affected by the cyclical El Nino event, which typically brings drought in the north and rainfall in the south.

