US loosens some electric vehicle battery rules, potentially making more EVs eligible for tax credits
By TOM KRISHER and MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says new rules governing electric vehicle tax credits are a giveaway to China. Manchin, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that exemptions in the new rules effectively endorse the idea that EVs will be “made in China.” The comments came as the Treasury Department loosened some rules governing EV tax credits a bit, potentially making more EVs eligible for credits of up to $7,500. The rule are aimed at juicing demand for EVs in an effort to reach a Biden administration goal that half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.