Civil rights leader Daisy Bates and singer Johnny Cash to replace Arkansas statues at the US Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is set to replace the statues of two obscure figures from its history that have represented the state at the U.S. Capitol with contemporary figures. A statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates is scheduled to be installed at the Capitol this week and another depicting singer Johnny Cash is expected to go up later this year. A 2019 law calls for new statues to replace the two others depicting 18th and 19th century figures few people knew. Bates mentored the nine Black students who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Cash sold 90 million records worldwide spanning country, rock, blues, folk and gospel.

