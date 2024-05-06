Powerful storms bring tornadoes to Oklahoma, large hail to Kansas. Forecasts warn more is to come

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Powerful storms have erupted in the central United States, bringing tornadoes to rural Oklahoma and large hail in parts of Kansas. Forecasters are warning that the storms could stretch into the early hours of Tuesday amid a rare high-risk weather warning for the two states. Tornadoes were spotted skirting northern Oklahoma, including one that touched down about a 45-minute drive north of Tulsa. In Kansas, some areas were pelted by apple-sized hail. The severe weather follows heavy rainfall in Houston, where floodwaters began to recede Monday.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN, SEAN MURPHY and JIM SALTER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.