Why the US paused the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of a possible Rafah attack
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over concerns that the country has not adequately taken civilian safety into account in its upcoming military operation in Rafah, and that the massive weapon would inflict additional civilian casualties. At a Senate hearing Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the bombs were on hold and that a smaller diameter bomb may be a better choice to conduct limited strikes on Hamas fighters still in Rafah.