4 killed in yet another wrong-way highway crash in Connecticut

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a wrong-way crash on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway has killed all four people in two vehicles. State police said an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a minivan and burst into flames. It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday in Stratford. Concern is increasing about wrong-way highway crashes in Connecticut, where 200 off-ramps have been identified as high-risk. Authorities say 38 people have died in 20 wrong-way crashes the past two years. State crews have been installing wrong-way warning systems on highway ramps across the state. Officials say nearly all such crashes are caused by drunken drivers.

