Iowa law allows police to arrest and deport migrants. Civil rights groups are suing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Civil rights and immigrant rights groups are suing Iowa over a new law that makes it a crime to be in the state if previously denied admission to the U.S. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the American Immigration Council filed the suit Thursday on behalf of the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice and two individual Iowans. The ACLU says the law is unconstitutional. Iowa’s statute is similar to a more expansive Texas law that is currently on hold after it was challenged by both the Justice Department and civil rights groups.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.