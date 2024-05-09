NCAA removes cap on official recruiting visits in basketball to deal with unlimited transfers

The NCAA has approved a waiver that will allow men’s and women’s basketball programs to pay for unlimited official recruiting visits to help teams deals with roster depletion caused by transfers, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The Athletic first reported the approval of a blanket waiver by the men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees. Currently, men’s basketball programs are allowed 28 official visits over a rolling two-year period. The number for women’s programs is 24. The waiver is effective immediately and the NCAA Division I Council will consider eliminating the cap on official visits in basketball permanently in June.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.