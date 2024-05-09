President Joe Biden cheers the Las Vegas Aces and women’s basketball
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has welcomed the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to the White House, celebrating what he called a “banner year” for women’s basketball. “It matters to girls and women, finally seeing themselves represented,” Biden said during the celebration. “It matters to all Americans. That’s why as a nation, we need to support women’s sports.” Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the customary jerseys from the winning team. As he held his up, Biden yelled, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!” The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty last October to win their second consecutive WNBA title.