UC president recommends UCLA pay Cal Berkeley $10 million per year for 6 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents is expected to accept a recommendation that UCLA pay University of California at Berkeley $10 million a year for six years as a result of the Bruins’ upcoming move to the Big Ten and the demise of the Pac-12. The recommendation was made by UC president Michael Drake and will be voted on during a regents meeting Tuesday at UC Merced. In order for the Regents to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in December, 2022, the university agreed to pay UC Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million because of how the move would affect the Cal athletic program.

