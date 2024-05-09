Wisconsin woman who argued she legally killed sex trafficker pleads guilty to homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who argued she was legally allowed to kill a man because was sexually trafficking her has pleaded guilty to homicide. Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018 when she was 17. She faced multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. Kizer argued that she was immune from prosecution under a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of any offenses committed as a result of being trafficked. The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that she could make that argument at trial. But online court records show she pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of second-degree reckless homicide. The other charges were dismissed. She’s set to be sentenced in August.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.