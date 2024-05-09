Xavier University cancels UN ambassador’s commencement speech after student outcry

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Xavier University of Louisiana has reversed course and canceled Saturday’s planned commencement address by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. News of her appearance had sparked outrage among some students. University President Reynold Verret announced the decision in an email Wednesday to faculty, staff and students. Verret said graduates deserve a ceremony “free of disruptions.” Students expressed disappointment over Thomas-Greenfield’s invitation to speak based on the U.S.’ past positions on the war in Gaza. Verret called the cancellation a “regrettable conclusion” and said the decision was made in partnership with the ambassador. Thomas-Greenfield did not comment on the decision.

