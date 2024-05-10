Police dismantle pro-Palestinian tent encampment at MIT

BOSTON (AP) — Police have begun dismantling a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. People were being detained and video showed police roaming through the encampment. Organizers said only about 10 people were inside the camp, but a crowd outside the camp began gathering and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans. The move comes several days after police first attempted to clear the encampment only to see protesters storm past barriers and restore the encampment. MIT had also started suspending dozens of students involved in the encampment. Protesters insisted the move would not stop them from demanding that MIT end all ties to the Israeli military.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.