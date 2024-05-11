A top Cambodian opposition politician is charged with inciting disorder for criticizing government
By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The leader of a recently formed Cambodian opposition party has been charged with inciting social disorder in the third major legal action this month targeting critics of the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet. The lawyer for Sun Chanthy of the Nation Power Party says he was formally charged Friday by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and sent to pre-trial detention in the northwestern province of Pursat. Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents.