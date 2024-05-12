Rebels kill at least 4 people during an attack on a Central African Republic mining town

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities say that anti-government rebels in the Central African Republic have carried out an attack in a village known for gold mining. At least four people were killed. A local government spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that a rebel group aligned with the country’s former president was responsible for the attack in Gaga. The village is roughly 125 miles or 200 kilometers from the capital Bangui. Chinese-run mines in Central African Republic have faced security challenges in the past years. Nine Chinese nationals were killed last year at another gold mine in Central African Republic.

