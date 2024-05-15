Biden’s upcoming graduation speech roils Morehouse College, a center of Black politics and culture
By BILL BARROW and MATT BROWN
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will have his most direct engagement with college students since the start of the Israel-Hamas war when he speaks at Morehouse College’s commencement. Morehouse is a center of Black politics and culture. It’s also located in Atlanta, the largest city in a swing state Biden flipped from Donald Trump four years ago. Biden’s speech Sunday will come as he tries to make inroads with a key and symbolic constituency — young Black men. The announcement of the speech last month triggered peaceful protests and calls for the university administration to cancel over Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.