Spring Into Wellness Festival in Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Lava Hot Springs hosted their annual Spring Into Wellness Festival this weekend.

The two-day event featured many activities and guest speakers.

The wellness festival is focused on topics such as nutrition, meditation, and discussions on eastern and western philosophy.

Event organizer and yoga instructor Lori Head says this event is very educational to help us know and heal our own bodies and minds.

"It's become an annual event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in Lava Hot Springs just to promote wellness, because we have this great healing water and we've got so many talented people that love to gather," Head said. "We've got gyrokinesis, pilates, yoga, lots of speakers, so we understand the properties of the minerals that go on in the water. The social and emotional part of health as well."

Head says she hopes the participants take away many practices and techniques they can implement into their own lives.