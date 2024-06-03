City of Pocatello Honored at the American Public Works Association Conference with Project of the Year Award

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - At this year’s American Public Works Association (APWA) Conference, the City of Pocatello received the Project of the Year award for the “Under 3 Million Dollars” category for the Carson Street Bridge project.

Award criteria are: improves quality of life, solves a community problem, reduces the cost of government, and increases City services with minimal dollar outlay. Please read below to learn about the award-winning project.

Carson Street Bridge: Project of the Year, Under 3 Million Dollars

The Carson Street Bridge was over 70 years old. Built in 1950, and in the worst overall condition of all bridges within the City of Pocatello. The bridge spans the Portneuf River and is the northern most crossing of the river south of Main Street.

Carson Street is classified as an urban collector that serves over 3,600 vehicles per day with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour. The local community would have faced increased travel times if the bridge had fallen into further disrepair.

In 2019, the City was awarded funding through the Bridge Bundle Grant, available from the Idaho Transportation Department for a complete replacement of the bridge. The grant was administered through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

The cost to construct the bridge was $1.4 million and the City was required to pay $140,329 in match money. The bridge was built by Cannon Builders with construction beginning in December 2022.

Waterlines, irrigation, striping, safety, and signage have all been improved along with landscaping around the bridge. Pedestrian rails and fencing have been replaced and the new bridge is slightly wider.

The sidewalks are now six feet wide, increased from their previous width of four feet. Bike and pedestrian access was maintained during construction by providing access south of the bridge. Carson Street was closed during construction and was re-opened in May 2023 as the bridge was completed.