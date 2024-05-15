Man pleads guilty in theft of Arnold Palmer green jacket other memorabilia from Augusta

CHICAGO (AP) — A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia has pleaded guilty to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items including Arnold Palmer’s green jacket. Richard Globensky of Georgia made his initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago where he also entered the plea. Federal prosecutors said the 39-year-old took items from the warehouse and took them to another party in Florida for sale online. The scheme went on for nearly a decade and Globensky made roughly $5 million from the sales.

