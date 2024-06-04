East Idaho farmers say water curtailment is an “absurd situation”

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho farmers have been ordered to dry up hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland, potentially inflicting hundreds of millions of dollars in economic loss to the state.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued the largest curtailment of water rights in state history on May 30, 2024.

Some east Idaho farmers we spoke with say they will not survive the cut-off.

Idaho takes a "first in time" first in right approach to water. Which means, surface water users across the state usually take priority.

The Department of Water Resources has projected a shortage of over 74,000-acre feet of surface water downstream to the Twin Falls Canal Company.

According to Idaho law, it's the responsibility of the groundwater users in eastern Idaho to make up the difference.

Based on agreements signed in 2009 and 2016, groundwater users on the east side of the state have a number of legally approved ways to reduce their estimated impact; including providing water stored in Idaho dams and increased conservation or efficiency measures.

"This weighs very heavy on on the department and on the director," said Executive Officer at Idaho Department of Water Resources Brian Patton. "This is not something he wants to do. This is not something the department wants to do because this does interfere with people's livelihoods. We very clearly recognize that and understand that the director did not have a choice in this matter. The groundwater districts do have a choice to come back into compliance with one of their two approved mitigation plans and protect their users from curtailment."

The order was issued despite offers by the Idaho Groundwater Appropriators (IGWA), an organization representing farmers within the nine groundwater districts in eastern Idaho, and groundwater districts individually to deliver water stored in reservoirs to fully offset the effects of their groundwater use, as they have in years past.

According IGWA, the Department of Water Resources has allowed other water users to offset the water they use by returning storage water to the Snake River aquifer. However IGWA, has been told they are not allowed to do so.

“What remains is an utterly absurd situation, where hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland, and their associated economic benefits, are thrown away during a wet year to cause a small amount of additional water to overflow from the aquifer into the Snake River,” said IGWA attorney TJ Budge. “Throughout this entire process, IDWR has been inconsistent and troublingly biased against groundwater users.”

East Idaho groundwater users say the mitigation plans the state has provided are unworkable for them.

"The state claims that we have mitigation plans available to us, but all we have to do is comply with them," Jackson said. "But those mitigation plans are unworkable. They've been rendered unworkable by the department, who has interpreted them in ways that make them unworkable for us. The harm that we would do ourselves in complying with those mitigation plans would be on par with what a curtailment would do to us."

According to eastern Idaho groundwater users, the curtailment would cut off 75 billion gallons of water to farmers in Jefferson County and dry up over 104 thousand acres of farmland, providing a minuscule 12 million gallons of water to farmers downstream.

They said the loss of that much farmland and crops would have a significant impact on the Idaho economy, but an even larger impact on Idaho farmers themselves.