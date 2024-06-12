Former Jefferson County prosecutor signs plea deal on federal drug charges

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The former Jefferson County prosecutor has signed a plea deal for a charge of distributing Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Robin Dunn was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023. He was charged with 4 counts of drug-related charges.

In the plea agreement filed on June 11, Robin Dunn will plead guilty to one count and his remaining counts will be dismissed with a recommended sentence of 42 months in prison.

According to the court document, Dunn gave the drugs to an inmate being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

"The Defendant agrees he abused a position of trust by using his position as an attorney to further his drug trafficking activities," the plea agreement stated.

A change of plea hearing has not been scheduled.